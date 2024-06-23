History was created on Sunday (IST) as Afghanistan stunned the mighty Australia by 21 runs in their T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 match in Kingstown. Asked to bat first, the Afghans were restricted to 148/6, despite a 118-run partnership between their openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran. Chasing 149, Australia lost early wickets but Glenn Maxwell brought them back into the game with this 59-run knock. Maxwell, who earlier denied a historic win to Afghanistan during the ODI World Cup 2023, was guiding Australia to another memorable victory. But this time, the Afghans bounced back and bundled out Australia for 127.

This was Afghanistan's first-ever victory over Australia in six international matches. As Afghanistan registered the historic win, social media got flooded with loads of good wishes and messages from fans for Rashid Khan and co.

These boys defeated the 6 time world champions. Take a bow, huge respect for the Afghanistan cricket team.#AFGvsAUS pic.twitter.com/JsDcHMaSE5 — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) June 23, 2024

Dil Dil Afghanistan!!!

We're witnessing a paradigm shift in the Cricket World Order!!



What a night! Congratulations to all Afghan brothers!! They truly deserved it.



Beating Aussies in a World Cup is a colossal achievement!!#AFGvsAUS @Attaullahsapi @WazhmaAyoubi pic.twitter.com/Wiq9AV4PAb — Dr. Shubham Misra🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@Shubham_Neuro) June 23, 2024

Well done Afghanistan afg vs aus #AfgvsAus pic.twitter.com/0IMrmQGK9k — Anshul Bahuguna (@AnshulBahuguna2) June 23, 2024

Wherever I told Afghanistan will beat Australia in Super 8 everyone laughed at me Now Afghanistan won against Australia

Really Happy for Afghanistan

First time in history Afghanistan won against Australia #AusvsAfg #AFGvsAus pic.twitter.com/98b1FWX9iZ — Cric Irfan (@Irfan_irru_17) June 23, 2024

Apart from Gurbaz and Zadran's partnership, it was the bowlers' contribution that led Afghanistan to victory. Pacer Gulbadin Naib was the star bowler with his magnificent four-wicket haul.

"We were waiting for a long time. Great moment for me, my nation, my people. Big achievement for our cricket. Thanks to our fans for supporting our cricket journey. We worked hard for the last 2 months, and the result is in front of you. The wicket wasn't easy to bat on, the ball was too bouncy. I took two wickets early on, and carried that on later," said Naib after the victory.

"Thanks to Rashid for trusting me. This was a complete team effort. The way Naveen bowled, the way Gurbaz and Ibrahim batted. We beat Australia at last! It is a great achievement for Afghanistan cricket, our history isn't too much so this is a great achievement. We played great cricket in the last World Cup, and this year we beat New Zealand in the group stage," he added.

Apart from him, Naveen-ul-Haq scalped three wickets while Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Rashid Khan also scalped one wicket each.

With this win, Afghanistan have kept themselves alive in the semi-final race. They will now take on Bangladesh in their last Super 8s clash on Tuesday.