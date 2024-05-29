The 2024 T20 World Cup semi-final is fast approaching. The Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, is already in the USA where they will begin their title quest from June 5 with a match against Ireland. India also have have Pakistan, USA and Canada in its group. The real Test for India will, however, start from the Super Eight stage, where it is most likely to qualify. From the Super Eight Stage, the top four sides will enter the semi-final. At the 2022 T20 World Cup, India were knocked out of the semi-finals by eventual champions England.

Former cricketers recently took their pick for the potential semi-finalists at the 2024 T20 World Cup. While everyone picked India are one of the semi-finalists, Sunil Gavaskar did not pick last edition's runner-up Pakistan as one of his semi-finalists.

Following is the list of the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final picks of experts.

Ambati Rayudu: India, England, New Zealand, South Africa

Brian Lara: India, England, West Indies, Afghanistan

Paul Collingwood: England, West Indies, Australia, India

Sunil Gavaskar: India, Australia, England, West Indies

Chris Morris: India, South Africa, Pakistan, Australia

Matthew Hayden: Australia, India, England, South Africa

Aaron Finch: India, Australia, England, West Indies

Mohammad Kaif: India, Pakistan, Australia, England

Tom Moody: Australia, India, South Africa, England

S. Sreesanth: India, Pakistan, Australia, England

Former Australia skipper and Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting is hopeful of Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant making a "huge impact" in the T20 World Cup at the USA and the West Indies, scheduled to commence on June 1.

Pant made his comeback to competitive cricket after a gap of more than 14 months in the recently-concluded IPL. He not only captained DC in the season but also donned the wicketkeeping gloves despite doubts over his fitness after recovering from multiple injuries sustained in a horrific car crash.

After being named in India's squad for the T20 World Cup, Ponting said his inclusion was evident following his "remarkable comeback". The veteran feels Pant will make a significant impact in the T20 showpiece.

“I was asked when I was over there what I thought about him. He'd been picked in the Indian squad, and I basically said he'd be one of the first players picked, and sure enough he was. So, great to see him back out there playing again. I've enjoyed every moment of working with him. Obviously, he's been the captain of the Delhi Capitals, and I've been the coach there," Ponting told The ICC Review.

“But it's been a remarkable comeback, and hopefully he has a huge impact on this World Cup," he added.

With IANS inputs