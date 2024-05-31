The IPL 2024 final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad did not feature a single Indian cricket team player who was selected for the T20 World Cup 2024. Rinku Singh, who was included in the reserves for the tournament, was the only exception. Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram hilariously said that it could be "thinking ahead" by the Indian players to get some rest ahead of the tournament before saying that it can also turn out to be a "blessing in disguise" for Rohit Sharma and Co.

“Well, now at least none of them will have to say that they are tired. They were thinking ahead, what is the point of reaching the final, India is more important, we will play with the country. But it could be a blessing in disguise for India,” Akram was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

“We discussed in the previous show that I was worried that they might be tired, and they will be tired, no doubt. Even America is not their road. I think Pakistan's first match is Dallas if I remember. Now they will go and play there, one or two practice matches. It will be okay, I suppose. It is T20, the boys will recover, nowadays fitness levels are very high,” he added.

Meanwhile, the first batch of players including Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj along with reserves Shubman Gill and Khaleel Ahmed left for New York on Monday.

The Rajasthan Royals duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson along with Rinku Singh will be joining the squad soon. Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli will be joining the Indian cricket team squad late.

India will start their campaign against Ireland on June 5 before facing Pakistan on June 9.