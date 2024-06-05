It takes quite something to get even a smile out of Gautam Gambhir, let alone a series of laughs. But that's exactly what Dinesh Karthik managed, as he reminisced a memory from their playing days, in a clip that has recently gone viral on social media. In the clip, Karthik labels Gambhir the "laziest athlete" he has ever played with, and recollects a hilarious incident from their India A playing days. Harbhajan Singh, RP Singh, Irfan Pathan and Ajit Agarkar are also sent into fits of laughter.

In what seems to be an old interaction between some former India stalwarts, Karthik spoke about Gambhir's laziness by saying he would not change a song because he did not want to go towards the fast forward button.

Even more hilarious is the incident when Gambhir asked Karthik to pass him the TV remote... of his own room!

"I was walking past his room, he was lying down on his bed, and he said "DK, come here, change the channel for me please," Karthik reminisced, as the rest of the panel burst into laughter.

"You can be lazy, but that's a bit too much," Karthik said, laughing. "He could've walked two steps, but he wasn't even willing to change the TV channel" he added.

"Of all the people I have seen in my life, he is by far the laziest athlete."



DK on Gambhir



(And you surely have never seen Gambhir laughing like this ) pic.twitter.com/00RboyvvRf — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) June 2, 2024

Gambhir and Karthik won the 2007 T20 World Cup together. Gambhir was the hero of the Final, scoring 75 against Pakistan, in what remains India's only T20 World Cup title till date.

Now, having lifted a third title in IPL 2024 - this time as mentor of the Kolkata Knight Riders - Gambhir has been rumoured to be the heir apparent for the role of India's head coach after the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Gambhir, on his part, seems willing. Recently, he said that there is "no bigger honour" than becoming the coach of the Indian national cricket team.