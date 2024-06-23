The India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup encounter, which the Rohit Sharma and co. won by 50 runs, was interesting in many ways. Apart from the cricket action, emotion seemed like running high. It all started when Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan Sakib gave a fiery send-off to Virat Kohli. Then Rohit Sharma celebrated aggressively after Litton Das was out. Even, Kuldeep Yadav sledged Bangladesh batter Tanzid Hasan. Kuldeep gesture went viral.

"If you can give it, you gotta take it back as well" pic.twitter.com/OcLp08muri — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) June 22, 2024

Talking about the match, India took one step ahead in their pursuit of semifinal qualification as they beat Bangladesh by 50 runs in their ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights clash at Antigua on Saturday, with Hardik Pandya's all-round show and a destructive spell by Kuldeep Yadav being the highlights. India is at the top of the Group 1 points table with two wins in two games and will play second-placed Australia on June 24. Bangladesh, with two losses, is placed at the bottom and out of the semifinal race.

In the run-chase of 197 runs, Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das started off with some fine, positive intent. Tanzid attacked Arshdeep Singh while Litton took Axar Patel's spin to the cleaners.

Their 35-run partnership ended as Hardik Pandya dismissed Litton for 13 in 10 balls, with a four and six. Suryakumar Yadav took a fine catch at square leg.

At the end of the powerplay in six overs, Bangladesh was 42/1.

Bangladesh reached their 50-run mark in 7.5 overs.

A promising stand between Tanzid and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto was cut short by spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who trapped him leg-before-wicket for 29 in 31 balls, with four boundaries. Bangladesh was 66/2 in 9.4 overs.

Advertisement

Halfway through the innings, Bangladesh was 67/2, with Towhid Hridoy (1*) and Shanto (21*) unbeaten. Bangladesh was still in the game, with Shanto smashing Pandya for two sixes in the ninth over.

Kuldeep trapped Hridoy for just four runs, dismissing him lbw. Bangladesh was 76/3 in 11.1 overs.

Shanto and Shakib al Hasan joined forces to revive the chase, but just when the team wanted to touch 100 runs, Kuldeep struck for the third time and Shakib (11 in seven balls) gave a catch to Rohit Sharma at extra cover. Bangladesh was 98/4 in 13.3 overs.

Bangladesh reached the 100-run mark in 14 overs.

Advertisement

Jasprit Bumrah got the big wicket of skipper Shanto for 40 in 32 balls, with a four and three sixes. Arshdeep Singh took a fine catch. Bangladesh was 109/5 in 15.3 overs, still needing 88 runs to win.

Pacers took the charge at the backend of the innings, with Arshdeep cleaning up Jaker Ali for one run with Virat Kohli providing the assistance, while Bumrah removed Rishad Hossain (24 in 10 balls, with a four and three sixes) with a catch from Rohit in the cover region. Bangladesh was 138/7 in 18.3 overs.

Bangladesh ended their innings at 146/8 in their 20 overs, with Mahedi Hasan (5*) and Tanzim Hasan Sakib (1*) unbeaten.

Kuldeep (3/19) was the top wicket-taker for India, while Bumrah (2/13) and Arshdeep (2/30) also bowled well. Pandya also got a wicket.