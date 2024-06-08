Former India batter Wasim Jaffer has batted for the inclusion of Axar Patel in the team for the T20 World Cup clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York on Sunday. The pitch in New York has come under severe criticism as all the matches played at this venue so far have been low scoring contests. While highlighting the pace-friendly nature of the pitch, Jaffer said playing an extra batter in Axar might come in handy for the team, rather than going for someone like Kuldeep, who might struggle to pick wickets on this track.

"We had initially thought that Jaiswal might open, but that combination isn't that suitable. You want Axar to play because his batting might come in handy. You also want Kuldeep to play. However, due to the pitch on offer in New York, you would need Axar's batting. Pacers have really thrived on this pitch so far. So, Kuldeep might not have that impact. Fast bowlers will do the damage. There might be a possibility that the pitch might improve for the spinners if the groundsmen continue to roll the pitch. So far, teams have struggled to cross 100 runs at this venue but I hope there is a better pitch on offer for the India-Pakistan match and we get to see good cricket. But if feel, pacers will have take more wickets on this track," Jaffer told Star Sports.

#WasimJaffer takes us through the various combinations #TeamIndia could go with on a tricky pitch in New York



crucial points on the line! The #GreatestRivalry awaits! #INDvPAK | TOMORROW, 6 PM | #T20WorldCupOnStar pic.twitter.com/WSRFQashc3 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 8, 2024

Axar played against Ireland on Wednesday, bowling just one over and claiming as many wickets

India pumped Ireland in their opening match of Group A at the same venue on Friday. After bowling Ireland out for a meagre 96, India chased down the target with eight wickets to spare.

Pakistan, on the other hand, were stunned by USA in their tournament opener in Dallas, going down after a thrilling Super Over.

The Indian bowlers had a field day bowling out Ireland for 96 but Rohit and the senior pros know that against Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammed Amir, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, the challenge will be very different.

And hence, the coaching staff made three of the six drop-in practice strips at the Cantiague Park in Long Islands into abrasive ones with cracks to ensure proper match-simulation for top-order batters.

(With PTI Inputs)