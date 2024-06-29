Rohit Sharma could not continue his brilliant run of form as the Indian cricket team captain was dismissed early during the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa on Saturday. Rohit, who played impressive knocks in the matches against Australia and England, was dismissed for just 9 by Keshav Maharaj. During the second over of the Indian innings, Rohit went for a sweep against Maharaj but ended up finding Heinrich Klaasen at backward square leg. The Proteas fielder did not have to move much to complete the catch and the heartbreaking expression on Rohit's face said it all.

Earlier, Rohit won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final.

"We're going to bat first, looks a good pitch. We've played one game here, the scores have been really good. Just about understanding individual roles, I know it's a big occasion but it's important to remain calm and play it like it's another international game against a good team. South Africa have played some good cricket but so have we. It's going to be a really good game between two quality teams. Different individuals have stepped up at different times and that's what we're looking forward to today as well. Same team," the Indian cricket team skipper said at the toss.

South Africa captain Aiden Markram said that they also wanted to bat first.

"Would've batted first as well, looks dry. But we get first crack with the ball so hopefully we can do well. At times we haven't been at our best but we've still managed to win and we take confidence from that. Perfect isn't possible but we want to be as close as possible to that. There's absolutely no pressure on us, we've never been in a final and we just want to enjoy it and be at our best. Same team for us."

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah