India vs South Africa Live Streaming T20 World Cup Final Live Telecast: India take on South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final in Barbados on Saturday. The Rohit Sharma-led side has been impressive with the competition till now with comfortable victories over tough opponents like Pakistan and Australia. On the other hand, South Africa are also unbeaten in the competition (like India) and this is the first time that they have ever qualified for a World Cup final in their cricketing history.

When will the India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Final match be played?

The India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Final match will be played on Saturday, June 29.

Where will the India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Final match be played?

The India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Final match will be played at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

What time will the India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Final match start?

The India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Final match will start at 8 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Final match?

The India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Final will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Final match?

The India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Final will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar (Free for mobile users).

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

India: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.