India vs Bangladesh Live Updates, T20 World Cup Super Eight: India take on Bangladesh in their second Super Eight match at North Sound, Antigua on Saturday. The Rohit Sharma-led side started its campaign in the round with a dominating 47-run win over Afghanistan. On the other hand, Bangladesh were handed a 28-run loss (DLS method) by Australia in their first game of Super Eight. If India beat Bangladesh, they will get closer to a semi-final spot, while their opponents will be needing a win to stay alive in the race to knockouts. "The next two matches are important. There is a lot to gain from them. If we can win them, we will be in a better condition. We will play to win every match," Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said at the post-match press conference after the side's recent loss to Australia. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)

T20 WC 2024 LIVE: Bangladesh resolute "The next two matches are important. There is a lot to gain from them. If we can win them, we will be in a better condition. We will play to win every match," said Najmul Hossain Shanto said at the post-match press conference after the side's recent loss to Australia.

T20 WC 2024 LIVE: India vs Bangladesh The ever-present tension of their over a decade-long big-stage rivalry would make for an engrossing sub-plot when an undefeated India take on a faltering Bangladesh, both teams desperately hoping for their batting stars to strike form in the Super Eights clash of the T20 World Cup in Antigua on Saturday.

IND vs BAN LIVE: Squads - India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar

