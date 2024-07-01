The International Cricket Council (ICC) concluded the T20 World Cup 2024 by announcing the team of the tournament for the 2024 edition. The Indian cricket team, which defeated South Africa in the final, saw as many as 6 names making the cut while surprisingly there was no place for even a single player among the XI from the runners-up South Africa. For the Indian team, skipper Rohit Sharma led the list at the top, thanks to his exemplary batting in the tournament while middle-order star Suryakumar Yadav also made the cut. It's the bowling unit where India dominated the list, with the pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh getting the honour alongside all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

The Rohit Sharma-led side ended their 11-year wait for an ICC title and 17-year hiatus as T20 world champions on Saturday in Barbados. In an enthralling clash, which seemed to be going South Africa's way for the most part of the campaign, turned in India's favour after the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh produced an exemplary spell of death bowling.

India star Virat Kohli, was named the Player of the Match in the final, also found no place in the team of the tournament.

ICC's Team of the T20 World Cup 2024:

Rohit Sharma - Runs: 257, Average: 36.71, Strike-rate: 156.7, Fifties: 3

Rahmanullah Gurbaz - Runs: 281, Average: 35.12, Strike-rate: 124.33, Fifties: 3

Nicholas Pooran - Runs: 228, Average: 38.0, Strike-rate: 146.15, Fifties: 1

Suryakumar Yadav - Runs: 199, Average: 28.42, Strike-rate: 135.37, Fifties: 2

Marcus Stoinis - Runs: 169, Strike-rate: 164.07, Wickets: 10, Economy: 8.88

Hardik Pandya - Runs: 144, Strike-rate: 151.57, Wickets: 11, Economy: 7.64

Axar Patel - Runs: 92, Strike-rate: 139.39, Wickets: 9, Economy: 7.86

Rashid Khan - Wickets: 14, Average: 12.78, Economy: 6.17, Best: 4/17

Jasprit Bumrah - Wickets: 15, Average: 8.26, Economy: 4.17, Best: 3/7

Arshdeep Singh - Wickets: 17, Average: 12.64, Economy: 7.16, Best: 4/9

Fazalhaq Farooqi - Wickets: 17, Average: 9.41, Economy: 6.31, Best: 5/9

12th man: Anrich Nortje - Wickets: 15, Average: 13.4, Economy: 5.74, Best: 4/7

It was surprising to see South Africa not managing to get even a single player in the XI, with Nortje getting the honorary nod as the 12th man. In comparison, plenty of Afghanistan players made the cut, thanks to an unprecedented season.