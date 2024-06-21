The Indian cricket team duo of Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya decided to have some fun during the Super 8 match against Afghanistan on Thursday as they posed for a selfie in the middle of the Afghanistan innings. The broadcasters showed both the cricketers posing for a selfie in front of the spider cam after the dismissal of Najibullah Zadran who was caught by Arshdeep Singh off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah. While the team celebrated the wicket, Pant and Hardik used the moment to capture the perfect frame with the help of the spider cam. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Coming to the match, India comprehensively defeated Afghanistan by 47 runs.

India lost the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early but Suryakumar Yadav steadied the innings with a gritty half-century and took them to a big total of 181. In reply. Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets each to bundle out Afghanistan for 134 and clinch the win for their side.

"The last two years, we have come here and played some T20 games. We planned a little well. We adapted well to the conditions that were offered. We knew the class of our bowling line up will defend this. Everyone coming in and doing their job. That is something we keep talking about. Surya and Hardik's partnership was a good one in the end. We know what Bumrah can do for us. It is important for us to use him smartly. He is the one who is ready to take the responsibility as well. Whereever he plays, he is always ready to take the responsibility. I got to assess the conditions. Looking at the opposition we are ready to make any changes. We thought three spinners would be good, we went for that. Going forward if needed, I am open to playing three seamers," Rohit Sharma said after the match.