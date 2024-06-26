The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup game saw a controversial moment, when Afghanistan' Gulbadin Naib fell on the ground], apparently due to injury. Naib, who was fielding in the slip cordon, complained of cramps during the 12th over bowled by spinner Noor Ahmad, after Trott was seen on camera asking his players to slow down as Bangladesh had fallen behind on the Duckworth-Lewis par score in the rain-hit Super 8 clash.

The match saw frequent rain interruptions and Bangladesh, at that stage, were 81 for 7, two runs behind on the DLS par score in a revised chase of 114 in 19 overs. Afghans eventually prevailed by eight runs to enter their maiden World Cup semifinal.

"The coach sends a message out to say slow it down, slow it down and the first slip just dives on the ground needlessly. That is unacceptable. Gone off anyway. I get that might have gone off anyway for the rain," said Simon Doull while commentating.

Zimbabwean commentator Pommie Mbangwa quipped: "Oscar, Emmy?".

Naib was given treatment and was taken off the field by teammate Naveen-ul-Haq and a support staff as it started raining again and players ran to the dugout.

"Kabi khushi kabi gham main huta hai (It happens sometimes when you are happy or when you are sad). Hamstring," Naib later said in a post on X, dotted with laughing emojis.

So, can Naib be banned if he was faking injury?

According to ICC's Code of Conduct, 'time-wasting' is deemed a level 1 or 2 offense under Article 2.10.7. For Level 1 offense, maximum punishment is 100% match-fee fine and two suspension points. If a player is gioven four suspension points in one year, may be banned for either one Test match or two ODIs or T20Is.

Additionally, according to Article 41.9 of the ICC's playing conditions for T20Is, a bowler or a fielder's time-wasting technique is liable to be punished with a five-run penalty. The umpire has the authority to do so, but in the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match such a thing was not given.

There is a provision for invetigation after the game if a timewasting is found to be deliberate. "If the umpires believe that the act of time wasting was deliberate or repetitive, they may lodge a report under the ICC Code of Conduct. In such circumstances the Captain and/or any individual members of the fielding team responsible for the time wasting will be charged," according to the ICC playing conditions.

No such news has come so far that the match officials and ICC are opening an investigation against Naib. Also, Naib has said that he was facing injury issues, which makes it difficult to prove that the time-wasting was deliberate.