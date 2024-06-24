Rohit Sharma is called 'Hitman' world over. On Monday, the Indian cricket team captain showed once again why he is revered so much as he made a star-studded Australian bowling line-up look pedestrian in a T20 World Cup Super 8 match in St Lucia on Monday. Against the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Rohit hit eight sixes and seven fours to score 92 off just 41 balls. At the end of his innings, Rohit's strike-rate stood at 224.39.

India's win over Australia would seal them a semi-finalspot and Rohit Sharma gave India just the start that they needed. Rohit Sharma set two world records. The first was that he is now the first player to hit over 200 sixes in T20Is. He now also has the most number of sixes against an opponent in all international cricket.

Here is a full list of records/milestones broken/reached by Rohit Sharma in T20 WC Game vs Australia

# Rohit Sharma now has the most runs in T20I cricket. He is on 4165 ahead of Babar Azam (4145) and Virat Kohli (4103).

# Rohit Sharma is now the the first player to hit 200 sixes in T20 Internationals

# Most sixes vs an opponent in all International cricket

132 Rohit Sharma vs Aus

130 Chris Gayle vs Eng

88 Rohit Sharma vs WI

87 Chris Gayle vs NZ

86 Shahid Afridi vs SL

Fastest 50s for India in T20Is (balls faced)

12 Yuvraj Singh vs Eng Durban 2007

18 KL Rahul vs Sco Dubai 2021

18 Suryakumar Yadav vs SA Guwahati 2022

19 Gautam Gambhir vs SL Nagpur 2009

19 Rohit Sharma vs Aus Gros Islet 2024

Highest individual scores for India in T20 World Cups

101 S Raina vs SA Gros Islet 2010

92 Rohit Sharma vs Aus Gros Islet 2024

89* V Kohli vs WI Wankhede 2016

Highest individual scores by a captain in T20 World Cups

98 C Gayle vs Ind Bridgetown 2010

92 Rohit Sharma vs Aus Gros Islet 2024

88 C Gayle vs Aus The Oval 2009