Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar has come under attack on social media after his contrasting analysis of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's dismissals during the 2024 T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh left fans unhappy. Rohit Sharma had scored a quickfire 11-ball 23 to get India off to a flying start in the powerplay. On the other hand, Kohli played a more measured innings, scoring 37 off 28 balls. However, while Gavaskar praised the selflessness of Indian captain Rohit, he was harsher in his criticism about Virat's dismissal. This led to a lot of unhappy reactions from fans of India's No. 18.

Rohit got out trying to play a lofted shot off Shakib's bowling. Prior to that, however, he had hit a six and a four in the same over. Gavaskar praised Rohit's intent and aggressive approach.

"Someone who has hit 10 runs in two balls would not go for a big shot, but for Rohit Sharma, it is all about the team," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Rohit Sharma's dismissal would have no doubt brought back memories about the 2023 World Cup Final to the minds of Indian fans, as even on that occasion, Rohit had gotten out after already scoring big in the same over.

After a lean patch to start the tournament, Kohli was well set on 37 against Bangladesh. However, a rare slower delivery from Bangladesh's tearaway pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib saw Kohli get clean bowled.

"What was he thinking? Should have played inside out," was Gavaskar's reaction.

The difference in reaction from Gavaskar to Rohit and Kohli's dismissals left several fans unhappy on social media. The former India batter was tagged "biased" and a "hypocrite" by fans on X.

"It's not fans but the commentators like Sunil Gavaskar who create the difference between the fans and players," said one user, criticising Gavaskar's opinion.

It's not fans but the commentators like Sunil Gavaskar creates the difference between the fans and players.



Gavaskar today when Rohit Sharma got out : This is Rohit for you, all for the team.



When Virat Kohli got out : What he is doing, should have played inside out shots. pic.twitter.com/Gcvjkbvequ — Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) June 22, 2024

Sunil Gavaskar has become so annoying and is the biggest hypocrite rn



"What was he trying to do" - After Kohli got out



"Rohit is always for the team" - After Rohit got out — A (@_shortarmjab_) June 22, 2024

Sunil Gavaskar says “For some one who has hit 10 runs in 2 balls would not go for big shot, but for Rohit sharma its all about the Team”. This is just biased commentary. #T20WC2024 — Sandeep (@sandeep_Vishu) June 22, 2024

Rohit Sharma playing big shots is considered "for the team," while Virat Kohli doing the same is termed as "What is he trying to do?"



Cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar keep talking senseless like this and then expect respect in return. pic.twitter.com/juswtgDhQL — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) June 22, 2024

Sunil Gavaskar would have lost his head if somebody else had gone for an attacking shot after 2 boundaries. But because it's Rohit, he's just saying it's for the team. Literally mentioned for Rohit. The bias is unreal. — Manya (@CSKian716) June 22, 2024

Rohit and Kohli's knocks, along with good contributions from Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and Shivam Dube, took India to a daunting total of 196-5 in 20 overs. Chasing it, Bangladesh fell short by 50 runs.

India have now almost certainly sealed a semi-final spot at the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup.