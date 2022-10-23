Debatable decisions are what make cricket, the Gentleman's Game, an intriguing affair for the spectators. In the T20 World Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan in Melbourn on Sunday, Axar Patel's run-out triggered a huge debate on social media among fans, with opinions being divided over the India all-rounder's dismissal. On the field, it was the Pakistan team that was rewarded with the wicket of the southpaw despite the fact that wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan didn't have the ball in his gloves when he dislodged the bails.

Defending a total of 159 runs, Pakistan had a dream start with the ball as Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf struck early to send India openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma packing.

Suryakumar Yadav then executed a few attacking shots, hitting two sixes in his knock of 15 runs off 10 balls before he too was dismissed by Rauf.

Axar Patel was sent in to bat after Hardik's dismissal but his stay was shortlived as a mix-up with Virat Kohli in the middle cost him his wicket. However, the run-out was looked at length as Pakistan wicket-keeper Rizwan had failed to grip the ball when he shattered the stumps with his hands.

Yet, the decision from the third umpire went in the bowling side's favour. Here's the video of the incident:

The fact that the ball was touching the stumps when Rizwan's gloves hit them seems to have been the primary factor in the umpire's decision to term Axar run-out. But, the entire episode was quite a close one.

Thoughts on Axar Patel run out?

I don't think the ball is touching stumps as bails are dislodged. Middle stump is the only one in question as ball never touches other stumps. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/P2fwuxuA9H — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) October 23, 2022

The ball should be in keeper hand when stumps goes off

Axar Patel run out is doubtful#INDvsPAK — Intekhab Alam (@Bhola4U) October 23, 2022

How was that run-out given out for Axar? Anyone have an insight that looked glove breaking the stumps ball not in gloves then ball bouncing off and hitting the stumps. How is that out? — Dilip Kumar (@DilipKumar255) October 23, 2022

Am i the Only one who thinks Rizwan's Gloves hit the wickets first than ball?

(axar patel Run out).#PakVsInd — M.Tayyab Majeed (@iamtayyab37) October 23, 2022

Virat Kohli was duly criticised for his involvement in the run-out by fans as India went 4 down for just 31 runs while chasing a target of 160 runs. Many fans felt that it was Kohli's late denial for a run that cost Axar his wicket.