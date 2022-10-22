The T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 opener started with Australian skipper Aaron Finch deciding to put New Zealand to bat first. However, little had Finch anticipated of the fireworks that Kiwi opener Finn Allen would produce. Taking on the likes of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, Allen played the kind of shots that only a true T20 cricket merchant can. Hitting the bowlers all around the park, the batter set the pace for the Kiwis from the very first delivery.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), on its Instagram page, shared the highlights of Finn Allen's blitzkrieg. To be fair, almost all of his knock was a highlight in itself. Here's the video:

Allen went bonkers for the entire length of his stay on the pitch before being bowled by Josh Hazlewood. Hi struck at a strike-rate of 262.20 but New Zealand's scoring rate dipped after he was dismissed. Devon Conway then paired up with skipper Kane Williamson but the latter couldn't match the pace with which Allen was scoring.

Williamson departed for 23 runs off 23 balls. Glenn Phillips also failed to company Conway for long in the middle, departing for 12 off 10.

James Neesham then scored 26 off 13 while Conway remained unbeaten on 92 off 58 balls as New Zealand scored 200 runs for the loss of three wickets.

It is a challenging total for the Aussies despite the fact that they were the favourites coming into the match.

A lot will depend upon how the likes of Aaron Finch, David Warner, and Mitchell Marsh will perform at the top. New Zealand, on the other hand, will rely on Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, etc. to pick wickets at regular intervals.