In a must-win game against Afghanistan, Australia became the victim of umpiring gaffe in the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match in Adelaide. In what was the 4th over of the innings by Afghanistan, pacer Naveen-ul-Haq bowled only 5 balls before the umpire brought the over to a conclusion. As small as it seems, the 1-ball miscalculation can have a big repercussion on the Australian cricket team's chances of semi-finals qualification, considering the nature of affairs in the Group 1.

Australia arrived in the match against Afghanistan with the target of clinching as big a victory as possible. With them, New Zealand and England tied at 5 points each in the Group 1, the Aussies needed to defeat Afghanistan by 185 runs to go above the Kiwis in NRR.

With Aaron Finch out due to an injury, Matthew Wade donned the captain's hat and led Australia in the match. The hosts could only manage to put a score of 168 runs on the board, hence confirming New Zealand's progression to the semi-final.

But, Australia only got to play 119 legal deliveries in the match after Naveen-ul-Haq only bowled 5 balls in the 4th over of the match, much to the disappointment of Australian fans.

Some fans even took to Twitter to criticise the match officials over the miscalculation.

Just had a re-watch, this is bizarre.



Ball 3.4 the one in question.



Aussies took 2 then got another on the overthrow.



Was put down as two runs off 3.4 and three runs off 3.5.



5 Ball over in an ICC T20 World cup, Nobody counted on field umpires or 3rd umpire?

Umpiring has been questioned on a few other occasions in the tournament as well. With rain playing spoilsport in a number of matches, the tournament has been full of drama. If Australia's semi-final progression is halted by a narrow margin, the 1-ball factor might come into the discussion again.