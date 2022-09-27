Former Pakistan batter Younis Khan has urged the country's apex cricket board to back the players who are selected for the T20 World Cup 2022 that takes place in Australia in October-November. Pakistan, who are currently playing a 7-match series against England, have already announced their 15-member squad alongside three reserves for the mega event. However, the deadline set by ICC for the squad announcement is October 9. If the teams have to make changes after the deadline, it has to be sanctioned by ICC.

Younis feels that the Pakistan Cricket Board should not tinker with their team and called the selected players the "best bunch".

"There is always this hue and cry that the team needs changing. We tried this last time. Now, I think they should not embarrass themselves, all of a sudden changing the team. Our coaches, captain and PCB have to utilise these very players. These are the only players you have, there won't be any coming in from anywhere else, and this is the best bunch," said Younis as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan's ongoing 7-match T20I series against England is currently tied at 2-2 after four matches. The side won the fourth T20I by three runs on Sunday. The fifth match of the series takes place on September 28.

After the series gets over, Pakistan will be playing against New Zealand and Bangladesh in a T20I tri-series before going into the T20 World Cup Down Under.

Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2022: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir.

Standby Players: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.