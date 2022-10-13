In less than two weeks, things will begin to get really serious for the top cricket teams. The 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia is around the corner and the sides have started reaching Down Under for the marquee events. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team was one of the first sides to reach Australia. They have also played a warm-up game against Western Australia and are scheduled to play another against the same opponents on Thursday. Ahead of the second warm-up match, the side took some time out from their busy schedule and unwinded with a visit to the Rottnest Island.

India's road to the T20 World Cup has been marred by injuries. It started with spin allrounder Ravindra Jadeja being ruled out due to injury and was followed by star pacer Jasprit Bumrah missing the marquee event, for the same reason. Even Deepak Chahar, who was on the standby list, is reportedly out of the T20 World Cup with injury. In their absence, other pacers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh will have to take extra responsibility.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh. Standby players - Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.