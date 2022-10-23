India got off to a terrible start in their chase of the 160-run target set by Pakistan in their ICC T20 World Cup opener. Naseem Shah dismissed KL Rahul in the second over of the innings and his dismissal was identical to the one in the Asia Cup against the same bowler. Rahul's tentative push meant the ball was dragged on to the stumps and the opening batter departed for 4.

Captain Rohit Sharma's expression after Rahul's dismissal showed the disappointment clearly as he knew India needed a solid, if not fast, start against Pakistan's top quality pace bowling attack.

Things went from bad to worse for the Indians as the likes of Rohit (4), Suryakumar Yadav (15) and Axar Patel (2) were dismissed within 6.1 overs.

It was a fiery start by Pakistan's pacers as Naseem picked one wicket while Haris Sohail struck twice to rip the heart out of India's top order.

The batting display was yet another reminder of India's frailties against top quality fast bowling.