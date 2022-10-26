England all-rounder Moeen Ali completed 1,000 runs in T20I cricket on Wednesday. The left-hand batting all-rounder achieved this landmark during his side's Group 1, Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup against Ireland at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. In the match, Moeen scored a quickfire 24* off 12 balls consisting of three fours and a six, which gave his side hope of chasing down the target of 158 set by Ireland before rain played spoilsport.

Now, in 67 matches and 58 innings, Moeen has scored 1,019 runs at an average of 23.69. Seven half-centuries have been scored by this attacking all-rounder, with the best of 72*, and a strike rate of 147.25.

Moeen is at the eighth spot in England's all-time T20I run-scorers. The top five run scorers for England in the shortest format are former skipper Eoin Morgan (2,458), Jos Buttler (2,395), Alex Hales (1,888), Dawid Malan (1,745) and Jason Roy (1,522).

The top run-scorers in T20I history are: Star Indian batter Virat Kohli (3,794), Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (3,741), New Zealand veteran Martin Guptill (3,531), star Pakistan batter Babar Azam (3,231) and Ireland's Paul Stirling (3,133).

Coming to the match, Ireland stunned England by five runs via Duckworth-Lewis method in the T20 World Cup after rain interrupted the match for the umpteenth time, in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Chasing 158, England were 105 for 5 in 14.3 overs when the heavens opened up again in the Super 12 match, which witnessed a delayed start due to wet outfield followed by rain. According to the Duckworth-Lewis method, England were found to be five runs short when the umpires decided to call off the game.

David Malan made 35, while Moeen Ali was unbeaten on 24. For Ireland, Josh Little scalped two wickets. Earlier, Ireland were bowled out for 157.

Put to bat, skipper Balbirnie top-scored for with a 47-ball 62 while Lorcan Tucker smashed 34. Liam Livingstone and Mark Wood scalped three wickets each for England.