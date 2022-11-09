As the Indian cricket gears up for the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final against England, there remains a big dilemma over the selection of the wicketkeeper. Dinesh Karthik featured in 4 of the 5 Super 12 matches before Rishabh Pant was preferred in the dead rubber against Zimbabwe. The dimensions of the Adelaide Oval, as well as Pant's past record against England, might just see the southpaw taking the role behind the stumps. But, the selection isn't a straightforward one, considering Pant can't be given the role of a finisher that Karthik has made his own. But it must also to be taken into account that Karthik has failed to finish the innings on a couple of occasions when he did get a chance at the World Cup.

Here's what we think should be India's playing XI for the semi-final clash against England

Rohit Sharma:The captain of the Indian team, Rohit hasn't been in the best of form this campaign, with just one half-century to his name. The semi-final against England might be the perfect opportunity for him to soar back to form.

KL Rahul:With two consecutive fifties in the last two games, Rahul has truly regained the lost form that saw him struggle in the first three matches. India need him to fire against England at the Adelaide Oval.

Virat Kohli:The poster-boy of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli has truly returned to his best. Kohli is leading the scoring charts in the tournament, with 246 runs in 5 matches. His success against England would be key to India's chances.

Suryakumar Yadav:Giving Virat Kohli tough competition for the "player of the tournament" spot, Suryakumar is a nightmare for every bowler in the world at the moment. Silencing him would be key for England, and their skipper Jose Buttler understands that.

Hardik Pandya:The all-rounder has delivered for India in all three departments of the game. However, he has underperformed a little as a finisher. A top knock against England in the semi-final could be coming.

Rishabh Pant:It remains a toss-up between Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant for the wicket-keeper's spot. Against England, the southpaw might just be preferred over the veteran batter.

Axar Patel:Despite there being questions over his form, Axar isn't expected to be dropped against England. His left-arm spin bowling, together with the ability to score runs down the order, will be of much use to India.

Ravichandran Ashwin:The veteran off-spinner's ability to absorb pressure and deal with tense situations makes him an asset for Rohit's men.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar:The veteran seamer has done very well against England skipper Jos Buttler traditionally. He will look to get the better of him again.

Mohammed Shami:Not among the top wicket-takers for India in the tournament so far but Shami brings in the experience required to deliver on big occasions.

Arshdeep Singh:Arguably the finest bowler for India in the tournament, Arshdeep will be looking to build on the 10 wickets he has scalped so far.