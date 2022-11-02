Netherlands registered a comfortable five-wicket win over Zimbabwe in their Super 12 Group 2 clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup, at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. Opting to bat first, Zimbabwe were bowled out at 117, which were easily chased down by the Dutchmen in just 18.0 overs. Max O'Dowd smashed 52 runs off 47 balls to help his side claim an easy win. Apart from a disappointing loss, Zimbabwe were at the center of a hilarious moment on the field when wicketkeeper-batter Regis Chakabva slipped while trying to stump out Bas de Leede during the chase.

The incident took place in the 18th over of the innings when Sean Williams bowled a slower one to De Leede. The Netherlands batter was way out of the crease when the ball went to Chakabva behind the stumps. De Leede, who thought that he will be easily stumped, began to walk back to the dugout but suddenly Chakabva dropped the ball and slipped while trying to pick it up. During this fiasco, de Leede rushed back into the crease and saved himself from an easy stumping.

ICC posted the video of this hilarious incident and captioned it as, "Comedy Of Errors".

Coming to the match, Paul van Meekeren's three wickets helped the Netherlands claim their first victory of the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage Wednesday as their five-wicket win all but eliminated Zimbabwe.

The Dutch, who are already out of the semi-final race, bowled out Zimbabwe for 117 in 19.2 overs at the Adelaide Oval and, led by Max O'Dowd's 52, achieved their target by reaching 120-5 with 12 balls to spare.

Promoted

Zimbabwe, who just have one win from their four matches, need a mathematical miracle to make the semi-finals as one of the top two teams in Group 2, currently led by South Africa who next play Pakistan on Thursday.

With AFP Inputs