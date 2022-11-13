Following his side's five-wicket loss to England in the ICC T20 World Cup final, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said that his side fell 20 runs short and pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi's injury "put them off". Top performances from Sam Curran and Ben Stokes powered England to their second ICC T20 World Cup title after 2010, as they defeated Pakistan by five wickets in a gripping low-scoring final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. "Congratulations to England, they deserve to be champions and fought well. We felt like home here, got great support at every venue. Thanks for your support. Yes, we lost the first two games but how we came in the last four games was incredible," said Azam in the post-match presentation.

"I just told the boys to play our natural game, but we fell 20 runs short and the boys fought well with the ball. Our bowling is one of the best attacks in the world. Unfortunately, Shaheen's injury put us off, but that is part of the game," Azam added about the match.

Shaheen Afridi seemingly injured his knee after taking Harry Brook's catch in the 13th over. He returned and tried to bowl, but could not continue. He could bowl for only 2.1 overs out of his four overs.

Coming to the match, put to bat first by England, Pakistan were reduced to 137/8 in 20 overs. Shan Masood (38) and skipper Babar Azam (32) scored most of their side's runs.

Sam Curran (3/12) was the leading bowler for England in the final. Spinner Adil Rashid (2/22) and pacer Chris Jordan (2/27) also got some crucial wickets. Ben Stokes got one wicket.

Chasing 138, England were reduced to 45/3 in 5.3 overs. But a 48-run stand between Ben Stokes (52 not out off 49 balls with five fours and a six) and Moeen Ali (19 off 13 balls) swung the game in England's favour and they won their second title, their first since 2010.

Haris Rauf (2/23) was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan. Shaheen, Wasim and Shadab picked one each.

Promoted

Curran clinched the 'Man of the Match' for his match-winning spell in the final.

Brief score: Pakistan: 137/8 (Shan Masood 38, Babar Azam 32; Sam Curran 3-12) vs England: 138/5 (Ben Stokes 52 not out, Jos Buttler 26, Haris Rauf 2/23).