South Africa took on Pakistan in their Super 12 Group 2 clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup, at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. Asked to bowl first, the Temba Bavuma-led side started off on a brilliant note as they sent half of Pakistan's batting line-up back to the pavilion by 13 overs. But later, Pakistan batters Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan anchored the innings and took the team's total to 185/9 in 20 overs. Despite facing this carnage, the Proteas had a terrific moment on the field when they scalped three wickets consecutively to register a 'team hat-trick'.

In the 18th over, Anrich Nortje broke the deadly partnership between Iftikhar and Shadab, after dismissing the latter who was caught by Tristan Stubbs and departed for 52. On the very next delivery, Nortje went on to dismiss Mohammad Wasim Jr for a duck. Later on the first ball of the 19th over, Kagiso Rabada sent Iftikhar back to the dugout, after Rilee Rossouw took a fantastic catch near the boundary rope.

Coming to the match, Pakistan lost wickets in quick succession as Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Mohammad Haris were dismissed within 6 overs. South Africa went on to scalp the wickets of Shan Masood and Mohammad Nawaz before Iftikhar and Shadab anchored the innings.

Iftikhar smashed 51 runs off 35 balls while Shadab played a blistering knock of 52 runs off 22 balls as they helped Pakistan reach a total of 185/9. For South Africa, Anrich Nortje was the pick among the bowlers as he scalped four wickets. Apart from him, Wayne Parnell, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, and Tabraiz Shamsi scalped one wicket each.