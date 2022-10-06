Cricket South Africa on Thursday confirmed that all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has been ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against India and the upcoming T20 World Cup due to a fracture of his left thumb. The board confirmed the news ahead of the first ODI against India, which is underway at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

"All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against India and the proceeding ICC Men's T20 World Cup due to a fracture of his left thumb," tweeted the official handle of CSA.

#PROTEAS SQUAD UPDATE



All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against India and the proceeding ICC Men's T20 World Cup due to a fracture of his left thumb.#BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/SZqvx0x5Ro — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 6, 2022

Chief Medical Officer Dr Shuaib Manjra explained: "The nature of the injury requires surgical intervention and Dwaine will consult the Cricket South Africa designated hand surgeon on arrival in South Africa. Normal rehabilitation procedures will follow to ensure he speedily returns to playing cricket."

Marco Jansen has been added to the ODI squad and a further announcement on Pretorius' replacement for the T20 World Cup will be made in the coming days.

Temba Bavuma would lead the side at the World Cup while the likes of Tristan Stubbs and Wayne Parnell have been named in the squad.

All 15 players are capped, with 22-year-old Tristan Stubbs receiving his maiden World Cup call up following an impressive outing in the recent T20I series against England.

Other notable selections include Rilee Rossouw and Wayne Parnell, with the selectors naming three travelling reserves in Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jasen and Andile Phehlukwayo.

Promoted

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Travelling Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen and Andile Phehlukwayo.