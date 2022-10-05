Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan celebrated his 24th birthday on Tuesday, October 04. A number of Pakistani cricketers and fans took to social media to greet the all-rounder on his special day. From a host of birthday greetings that were posted for Shadab, one specific conversation caught a fan's attention. That conversation was between Shadab and his teammate Iftikhar Ahmad.

"Saalgirah Mubarak ho Shadab Bhaijaan @76Shadabkhan," Iftikhar had tweeted, wishing Shadab a hapy birthday. To this, Shadab wrote: "Pehle shaddy phir shaddy bhai phir shaddy bhaijaan ho gaye. Thank u ifti bhai".

Pehle shaddy phir shaddy bhai phir shaddy bhaijaan ho gaye. Thank u ifti bhai https://t.co/gdefdKlXyE — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) October 4, 2022

The fan, by the name of Rashid Awan, wasn't happy with the social media chatter between the two cricketers and instead, urged Shadab to focus on the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The Pakistani all-rounder, however, responded to the fan with a hilarious tweet.



"Ye shaddy shoody k chakr choro and please focus on world cup" the fan had tweeted.

"Abi nz mai aadhi raat hai Physio ne bola hai rest kero time off lo aap kehte hai tu ulta latak ke training start ker de? (It's midnight in New Zealand, physio told us to take a rest. If you say, should I hang upside down and start training)", Shadab said in reply.

Abi nz mai aadhi raat hai Physio ne bola hai rest kero time off lo aap kehte hai tu ulta latak ke training start ker de? https://t.co/6rUxiHjUg6 — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) October 4, 2022

Pakistan have a few preparatory matches scheduled for the T20 World Cup 2022. The matches will see the Men in Green take on Bangladesh and New Zealand in two matches each before the warm-up games for the T20 World Cup 2022 begin.

Pakistan are coming into the series on the back of 3-4 defeat at the hands of England in a 7-match T20I series. Despite playing at home, Babar Azam & Co. were beaten by Moeen Ali-led England. The result of the series has given Pakistan plenty to ponder on ahead of the mega event in Australia.