Namibia on Sunday handed a stunning loss 55-run loss to Sri Lanka in the opening match of round 1 of T20 World Cup. Defending 163 for 7 at Kardinia Park in Geelong, Namibia bundled out Sri Lanka for 108 runs in 19 overs. Jan Frylinck scored 44 off 28 balls and JJ Smit scored 31 off 16 as Namibia posted 163 for 7 on the board after getting an invitation to bat first. In reply, they bundled out Sri Lanka for 108 runs in 19 overs. Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Jan Frylinck and David Wiese took two wickets each for Namibia while JJ Smit claimed one wicket.

Soon after Namibia's thrilling win over the Lankans, cricket fans and even former players of the game sent congratulatory messages to the side.

"Namibia has told the cricketing world today… “Nam” yaad rakhna!" wrote India legend Sachin Tendulkar, while former all-rounder Irfan Pathan posted a shocking and clapping emoji for Namibia.

Check out the reactions here:

Namibia has told the cricketing world today... "Nam" yaad rakhna! — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 16, 2022

Namibia Team Shows that in T20 Cricket any team Can defeat a Strong Side. Well Played @NamU19CWC and Congratulations in advance For Back to Back Entery in Super 12 OF #T20WC2022 . #Namibia pic.twitter.com/WkKyQEGesn — Ayush Ranjan (@AyushRaGenius) October 16, 2022

Namibia Team using their experience From last year world Cup. Classy Show by #Namibia team in the First match OF #T20WorldCup2022 . pic.twitter.com/0hHIexjurM — Ayush Ranjan (@AyushRaGenius) October 16, 2022

I really think, teams like #Namibia & #Ireland should get the tag of regular nations & #WestIndies should be made associate nations.

Those teams perform way way better than WI in LOs...

& these 2 teams should play more often than WI#T20WorldCup2022 #SLvsNAM #NAMvSL — Weirdly_Gripping (@WeirdlyGripping) October 16, 2022

Starting with an upset, couldn't say more about how interesting this World Cup would be . You gotta love t20 cricket , just changed the game entirely !

Well played #Namibia #T20WorldCup2022 #T20WC2022 — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) October 16, 2022

This is a SLAP on every Full member nation player, commentator, coach and Fans, who downplay these teams on each and every occasion on every single day they play "Cricket". #Namibia #T20WorldCup — Czarsportz Global - Associate Cricket World (@Emerging_96) October 16, 2022

The win helped Namibia to continue their hopes for a second consecutive qualification to the Super 12s of T20 World Cup.