India opening batter KL Rahul is going through one of the worst phases of his career. For the third consecutive match in the T20 World Cup 2022, Rahul was dismissed for a single-digit score, having scored 4 and 9 in the last two matches. After two poor outings against Pakistan and Netherlands, expectations were huge from Rahul to put an end to his barren patch but all he could deliver was a 9-run knock in the match against the Proteas. As a result, fans resorted to memes and jokes on Twitter as they trolled the batter.

Rahul took a little time before getting started and opened his account with a six on the bowling of Wayne Parnell in the third over. But, he only got to 9 runs off 12 balls before being dismissed by Lungi Ngidi on the last ball of the 5th over.

Here's how fans on Twitter reacted to Rahul's yet another failure with the bat:

Still a better opener than KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma pic.twitter.com/DBl6J5xrqo — Fawkes (@OmkarMoze) October 30, 2022

KL Rahul gets out so early, that people get busy with other batting failures and forget about him and he continues to keep his place. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) October 30, 2022

We fans demand the immediate removal of Kl Rahul from every indian squad. As fans we have suffered enough because of him opening the batting for our lovely Indian team.



*Your every like means you also want kl rahul dropped.#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/e8sDp9j0rz — Passionate Fan (@Cricupdatesfast) October 30, 2022

Rohit Sharma and kl Rahul the biggest fraud in this world Cup . — SUPRVIRAT (@ishantraj51) October 30, 2022

After eating 1 over!.. Indian people to KL Rahul #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/3ma3turVIA — ™️2 (@popsilvi10) October 30, 2022

Thank you KL Rahul for for proving us wrong and not getting out on zero — Satish Ray (@SatishRay_) October 30, 2022

Earlier, India had announced one change in the team for the match, selecting Deepak Hooda in place of Axar Patel in the XI. Hood too failed to fire with the bat and was removed by Anrich Nortje for a duck.

"We will bat. It's a good surface, we know what to expect and what to do on this pitch. We had a camp across at the WACA, helped us get used to the bounce for both batters and the bowlers. But this is an important game from where the tournament is, we just have to follow the routine and trust the process, just stay calm and execute the plans. One change - Axar misses out, Hooda is in," Rohit had said at the time of toss.

Even the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya departed for cheap in the match as Proteas pacers rattled India's top-order.