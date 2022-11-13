One of the finest T20 batters in the world, Jos Buttler is a name that needs no introduction. In the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan, Buttler once again showed his incredible game awareness. Defending a total of 137 runs, Shaheen Afridi dismissed Alex Hales (1) in the first over, before Haris Rauf struck twice to dismiss Phil Salt and in-form England captain Jos Buttler, who played a quickfire cameo of 26 off 17 balls, packing. Before getting out in the final over of the powerplay, however, Buttler showed some incredible shots, including a ramp six against Naseem Shah that went over the fine-leg boundary.

Earlier, England had won the toss and Buttler decided to invite Pakistan to bat first at the Melbourne Cricket.

Left-arm pacer Sam Curran and leg-spinner Adil Rashid put relentless pressure on the Pakistan batting. Curran ended with figures of 3/12 while Rashid and Chris Jordan bagged a couple of wickets each.

Jos Buttler's England, who reached the final with a thumping 10-wicket win over India, are aiming to become the sport's first-ever dual white-ball champions, after winning the 50-over World Cup in 2019.

Promoted

Both teams are looking for a second T20 title after Pakistan's success in 2009 and England's a year later.

Pakistan, on the other hand, eye their first major ICC trophy since winning the Champions Trophy in 2017.