In less than two weeks, India are going to face Pakistan in their 2022 T20 World Cup opener in Melbourne. However, the buildup to the event for India has been marred with injuries. Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah have been ruled out due to injury while stand-by pacer Deepak Chahar will also not be able to play in the T20 World Cup due to injury, according to a PTI report. The replacement for Bumrah in the main India squad is yet to be named.

On the other, hand, Pakistan have been bolstered with the comeback of left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi. The tall bowler will join the squad soon in Australia, after a lengthy rehabilitation due to injury, and his match fitness will be assessed in the warn-up matches. Former Pakistan allrounder Azhar Mahmood said that Bumrah's absence and Afridi's presence might tilt the scales in Pakistan favour in the much-hyped clash.

"Whenever there is an India vs Pakistan game, it will be crucial. Pakistan's bowling is strong but the batting needs to improve. India have suffered a big loss. They will be without Bumrah. That is a big loss. Agar Shaheen fit ho jate hai (if Shaheen Shah Afridi regains fitness and plays), our pace attack will bolster further. In Australia, the ball will come on to the bat better. It will be a good game, and given how mentally well Pakistan have been against India in recent games, their morale is high, so hopefully Pakistan will come out victorious again," Mahmood told Cricket Pakistan.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh. Standby players - Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.