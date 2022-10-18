Cricket fans around the world are gearing up for the most-awaited clash of the year, as the arch-rivals India and Pakistan will square off against each other on October 23, in their Group 2, Super 12 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup, at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Over the years, the match between the two teams has always been a great source of entertainment due to the cut-throat competition. Last time, the Rohit Sharma-led side faced a defeat when the both the teams faced each other in Asia Cup 2022. Apart from all the hype created among the fans, there is a special person who is extremely excited for the clash between India and Pakistan, and that is the Hollywood and WWE star 'The Rock" Dwayne Johnson.

In a video posted on Star Sports Twitter, the actor was seen expressing his excitement regarding the upcoming clash. He said, "When the greatest rivals collide, the world will stand still. This is more than a just a cricket match. It is time for India vs Pakistan."

India defeated Australia in the warm-up match of T20 World Cup on Monday by six runs. India will next play New Zealand in their second and final warm-up match on October 19.

At the ICC competition, India is in Group 2 with Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa and two qualifiers.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami.