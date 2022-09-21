The Pakistan cricket team and the Indian cricket team suffered big losses on Tuesday. The former lost a T20I to England while the latter lost to Australia. For both the heavyweights, the losses will increase concerns a month ahead of the T20 World Cup. The defeats left former Pakistan cricket team spinner Danish Kaneria disappointed. Kaneria, who is Pakistan's highest wicket-taking spinner in Tests with 261 scalps, said the teams need to pull up their socks.

"We are on the road to the World Cup. The kind of performance that we were expecting from the two teams - India and Pakistan - after the Asia Cup is nowhere to be seen. One lost to England and the other lost to Australia. What are the two Asian powerhouses up to? Time is very short and you need to gear up," Danish Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

He then went on to analyses the two teams' kits for the 2022 T20 World Cup. Pakistan unveiled their jersey on Monday and it is being called "Thunder jersey".

"First, I have to talk about the kit of Pakistan. It seems like watermelon...there is a game called 'fruit ninja', there you cut fruits...it seems they have mixed muskmelon and watermelon and made the shirts. It should be proper green, dark green. Aisa matlab ki fruit ki dukaan pe khade hai (It seems we are standing in a fruit shop). The Indian team's jersey is also light colour, it should be dark coloured. It brings a vibe. In dull colours, you look dull. Like how dull Indian team looked in their bowling," he said.

Pakistan on Thursday announced its squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. The Babar Azam-led side looks quite similar to the one that competed in the Asia Cup recently. Shadab Khan has been named as Babar's deputy while premier paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi has been named in the squad. Pakistan have an exciting pace bowling department with the likes of Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain named alongside Afridi. Shahnawaz Dahani has been named in the reserves.

Fakhar Zaman, who had a rather poor Asia Cup, has been relegated to the reserves list. Test opener Shan Masood has been named in the squad along with the likes of Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah and others.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani