India announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia on Monday. The squad consisted of almost a similar team which featured in Asia Cup 2022, and also included Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, who were earlier injured. Batters like KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, who failed to leave a mark in the Asia Cup have also been included in the squad. Ever since the announcement of the squad has been done, fans and experts have been expressing their take on the players. Former India captain and chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar stated that Team India should have gone ahead with Mohammed Shami and Umran Malik and opening batter Shubman Gill in the squad.

"I would have picked Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik and Shubman Gill for the T20 World Cup. Would have given them a long run in T20Is because they all had a brilliant IPL season," Vengsarkar told Indian Express.

"I can't really comment on who bats at what number. It is up to the think tank, the coach, the captain and the vice-captain. But I feel Suryakumar Yadav, who is batting at 4, can bat at 5 as well. He can be a great finisher," he said.

"T20 is not like ODIs and Test cricket, where you need certain batters at certain positions. In this format, anybody can bat anywhere. You don't have time to settle down. One should go after the bowlers from ball one," he added.

Shami has not played any T20I match since the T20 World Cup 2021. But he had a brilliant outing in IPL 2022, where he scalped 20 wickets in 16 matches, at the average of 24.40.

Meanwhile, Umran impressed everyone with his pace during the Indian Premier League 2022, clocking over 150 kph regularly for Sunrisers Hyderabad, and scalped 22 wickets in 14 matches. As a result, the Jammu and Kashmir pacer had made his debut for India during the T20I series against Ireland.

He conceded 98 runs in the two games he played against Ireland and England, picking up just two wickets.

As a result, he was dropped from the team for the T20I series against West Indies, as well as the Asia Cup.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players - Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.