As Gautam Gambhir gears up to make his debut as India head coach in the first T20I against Sri Lanka, former India batter Wasim Jaffer has shared his playing XI choices for the game on social media. Jaffer - who has been rumoured to become the new head coach of IPL franchise Punjab Kings - made some hot selections. Jaffer left out some big names in the form of Sanju Samson and the in-form Washington Sundar, instead choosing T20 World Cup stars Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel.

If Gambhir and the Team India management were to think the same as Jaffer, it would mean that Samson would miss out yet again, despite his fine form in IPL 2024. Having not played a single game in India's victorious T20 World Cup 2024, Samson could be set to play second-fiddle to Pant again.

Samson had piled up 531 runs in IPL 2024, 85 more than Pant. Jaffer also left out Samson's Rajasthan Royals teammate Riyan Parag from his XI.

My playing XI for first T20I:



Gill

Jaiswal

Pant (WK)

SKY (C)

Dube

Hardik

Rinku

Axar

Bishnoi

Arshdeep

Siraj



What's yours? #SLvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 27, 2024

Jaffer went with an opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and vice-captain Shubman Gill, followed by Pant, new India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya and Rinku Singh.

With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retiring from T20Is after the T20 World Cup, Gill is expected to become a feature in the side. Rinku Singh, who narrowly missed the cut from the World Cup squad, also finds a spot.

Jafar went with Axar Patel at the no. 8 spot, ahead of Zimbabwe tour 'Player of the Series' Washington Sundar. Washington had picked up eight wickets in five games against Zimbabwe, at a miserly economy of 5.16. Ravi Bishnoi was his selection for the specialist spinner.

Finally, Jaffer picked two frontline seamers in the form of Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj.

