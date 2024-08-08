India slumped to an ODI series loss on Sri Lankan soil for the first time in 27 years after Rohit Sharma-led side lost the third ODI by 110 runs against Sri Lanka on Wednesday. Chasing a target of 249, India were completely outplayed as they were bundled out for just 138 on a pitch that assisted the spinners. India ended up losing the three-match series 2-0 and it was a big setback for head coach Gautam Gambhir who did not fare well in his first assignment. Following the match, Rohit said that the result is not a big concern for the side and even if the team lost the series, it was not the "end of the world".

"I don't think it is a concern. But it is something we have to look at individually and as a gameplan. It is a joke. When you are playing for India there is never going to be complacency. When I am captain there is no chance of complacency. But you have to give credit to good cricket. Sri Lanka played better than us. We looked at the conditions and went with the combinations, there also guys who need to be looked at and hence the changes. There are lot of areas we need to look at rather than the positives. These things happen, series lost is not the end of the world, you will lose an odd series here and there but it is about how you come back after the loss," Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

The hosts had earlier won the second ODI by 32 runs after the first ended in a thrilling tie.

Chasing 249, India once again began well but crumbled against Sri Lankan spinners as Dunith Wellalage (5.1-0-27-5) led the attack for the island nation with a fine spell.

India were bowled out for 138 in 26.1 overs with skipper Rohit Sharma (35) and Washington Sundar (30) waging lone battles.

Earlier, all-rounder Riyan Parag took 3 for 54 on debut but Sri Lanka still managed a competitive 248 for 7 riding on Avishka Fernando's composed 96 and Kusal Mendis's well-compiled 59.

Bowling his off-breaks, Riyan denied Fernando a well-deserved century. His 102-ball innings had nine fours and two sixes. Fernando added 89 runs for the first wicket with Pathum Nissanka (45) and another 82 for the second wicket with Mendis.