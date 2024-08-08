Mohammed Siraj was involved in a war of words with Sri Lanka's Kusal Medis during the India vs Sri Lanka third ODI at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday. In the follow-up, the India pacer claimed a wicket and the reaction of his teammate Virat Kohli could not miss the spotlight. The incident took place during Sri Lanka's batting. Siraj was brought back into the attack to bowl the 39th over. He bowled three consecutive dot balls to Mendis, with the last one witnessing him having a heated exchange with the batter. On the very next ball, Mendis got a single and Siraj then dismissed Sadeera Samarawickrama, who was facing his first ball in the game.

Umpire was unconvinced with an appeal for LBW, but India went upstairs. The review revealed that the ball hit Samarawickrama's boot first instead of the bat. Ball tracking then revealed that it would have hit the leg stump. The decision was overturned to out, and Virat Kohli along with other India teammates celebrated it in an animated fashion. Kohli even gave a fiery send-off to the batter.

Watch it here:

The perfect response



Watch the action from #SLvIND LIVE now on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4 & Sony Sports Ten 5 #SonySportsNetwork #SLvIND #TeamIndia | @mdsirajofficial pic.twitter.com/fNf3OQm64g — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 7, 2024

Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis starred with their respective fifties as Sri Lanka posted a competitive total of 248 for 7 against India in the third and final ODI at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Avishka scored 96 while Kusal hit 59. For India, Riyan Parag was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 54 in 9 overs.

In reply, India were bowled out for 138, losing the game by 110 runs. It also saw the visitors lose the series 0-2.