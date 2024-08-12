Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer hilariously took a dig at ex-England star Michael Vaughan in a fun banter. Recently, the Rohit Sharma-led side crumbled against Sri Lanka spinners and lost the ODI series by 2-0. During a Q&A on X, Vaughan took a dig at Jaffer by asking him about India's recent performance in the ODI series against Sri Lanka. "Hi, Wasim .. What was the recent ODI series result in Sri Lanka? I have been away and missed it. Hope all is well," Jaffer wrote on X.

Wasim responded to Vaughan by bringing up England's record in the Ashes, in which the Three Lions last emerged victorious in 2015.

"I'll put it in Ashes terms for you Michael. Ind won as many games in that series as the Tests Eng have won in Aus in last 12 years," Jaffer wrote on X.

Jaffer previously stated that India's series defeat wasn't a reason for concern for him, but it was troublesome for him that India have only three more ODIs left before the ICC Champions Trophy scheduled for the next year.

Avishka Fernando's 96-run knock and Dunith Wellalage's five-wicket haul helped Sri Lanka clinch a 110-run win over India in the third ODI match of the series at the R Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday.

This was India's first ODI assignment after their heartbreaking loss to Australia in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup at home last year in November. This was also their first series ahead of next year's Champions Trophy, which is set to be held in Pakistan next year.

India's next assignment in ODIs will be a home series of three matches against England in February next year.

"Wins and losses are part of the game. However, it's a point of concern that India has just 3 ODIs before the Champions Trophy," Jaffer wrote on X.

Before taking on their next ODI series, India will engage in a two-match Test series against Bangladesh on September 19 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

