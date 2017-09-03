 
World Salutes Mahendra Singh Dhoni, The Boss Behind The Stumps

Updated: 03 September 2017 19:27 IST

The former India skipper on Sunday became the first wicketkeeper in world cricket to effect 100 stumpings in ODIs.

Dhoni became the first man in ODI cricket to complete 100 stumpings. © BCCI

Just like his batting, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is an absolute boss when it comes to glove work behind the stumps. The former India skipper on Sunday became the first wicketkeeper in world cricket to effect 100 stumpings in One Day Internationals. Twitter was flooded with congratulatory messages after Dhoni added another feather to his illustrious cap. Dhoni achieved the feat in his 301st ODI when he whipped off the bails to remove Akila Dananjaya off leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling.

The 36-year-old has also taken 281 catches apart from scoring 9657 runs in his career.

Dhoni has played 90 Tests and 77 Twenty20 Internationals.

In 90 Tests, Dhoni has taken 256 catches and effected 38 stumpings while his T20 Internationals' catches/stumping record stands at 43/23.

Topics : India Sri Lanka Mahendra Singh Dhoni Kumar Sangakkara Nayan Mongia Sri Lanka vs India 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • Dhoni dislodged Dananjaya's bails to complete his century of stumpings
  • Dhoni achieved the feat in his 301st ODI in Colombo
  • Dhoni became the first man in ODI cricket to complete 100 stumpings
