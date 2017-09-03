World Salutes Mahendra Singh Dhoni, The Boss Behind The Stumps

Just like his batting, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is an absolute boss when it comes to glove work behind the stumps. The former India skipper on Sunday became the first wicketkeeper in world cricket to effect 100 stumpings in One Day Internationals. Twitter was flooded with congratulatory messages after Dhoni added another feather to his illustrious cap. Dhoni achieved the feat in his 301st ODI when he whipped off the bails to remove Akila Dananjaya off leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling.
When he started, Wicketkeeping was his weaker suit...he'll finish as the best wicketkeeper of his generation. Dhoni-G faster than 3G-4G. ????— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 3, 2017
MS Dhoni - stumpings in intl cricket— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 3, 2017
100 in ODIs
38 in Tests
23 in T20Is
--
Most stumpings int cricket
161 MSD
139 Sanga
101 Kalu#SLvInd
Mahendra Zing Dhoni. What coordination and accuracy. Usain Bolt stuff.— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 3, 2017
.@msdhoni becomes first ever wicket-keeper to effect 100 stumpings in ODIs #TeamIndia #Dhoni100 pic.twitter.com/fchn8OazoU— BCCI (@BCCI) September 3, 2017
That's stumping number ?? for Dhoni in ODI's. The most by any wicket keeper.#SLvIND— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 3, 2017
?? ODI stumpings for MS Dhoni! ??— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 3, 2017
Sri Lanka are 7 down and falling going downhill.#SLvIND
The 36-year-old has also taken 281 catches apart from scoring 9657 runs in his career.
Dhoni has played 90 Tests and 77 Twenty20 Internationals.
In 90 Tests, Dhoni has taken 256 catches and effected 38 stumpings while his T20 Internationals' catches/stumping record stands at 43/23.