Sri Lanka vs India 2017 26 Jul 17 to 06 Sep 17
Cricket

Umesh Yadav's Home Burgled, Thieves Take Away Money, Mobile Phones

Updated: 18 July 2017 19:48 IST

The bowler lost Rs. 45,000 and two mobile phones.

In 31 Tests he has played so far, Umesh Yadav has 88 wickets to his name. © AFP

Thieves broke into the house of Indian cricketer Umesh Yadav and decamped with Rs 45,000 in cash and two mobile phones from the pacer's house on Monday. The incident took place between 7 pm to 9 pm when the Yadav family was not in the house, police said. Yadav, who was selected for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka for three-match Test series, has a flat on the ninth floor of a building in Lakshminagar area in Nagpur.

"Our control room received a call around 3.30 am today informing about the burglary," police said.

According to the police, the thieves entered the Yadav's house by breaking one of the windows.

Yadav had an impressive run in India's successful domestic season. He had claimed 17 wickets against Australia -- highest by an Indian pacer in four-match Test series.

Virat Kohli-led India are set to play 3 Tests, 5 ODIs and one T20I against Sri Lanka during the long series that begins end July. The three Test matches will be played at Galle, Colombo and Kandy, respectively. This is the first time the two countries will be playing a full series (includes all three formats) in eight years.

After the Test series, India are scheduled to play five one-dayers starting August 20 before signing off with a lone Twenty20 on September 6.

In 31 Tests he has played so far, the 29-year-old pacer has 88 wickets to his name, including one five-wicket hauls.

(With PTI Inputs)

