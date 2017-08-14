 
Sri Lanka vs India 2017 26 Jul 17 to 06 Sep 17
Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 3: Visitors Inch Closer To Series Whitewash

Updated: 14 August 2017 09:48 IST

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 3, Live cricket score: Sri Lanka ended the day on 19 for 1 after being forced to follow on by the Indians and it would take a monumental effort from the hosts to avoid a humiliating series whitewash against the Virat Kohli-led side.

Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball for India on Day 2 of the 3rd Test vs Sri Lanka. © AFP

Hardik Pandya smashed his maiden Test century before young Kuldeep Yadav routed the Sri Lankan middle order, setting India up for a series whitewash on the second day of the third and final match in Pallekele. Pandya's aggressive batting powered India to 487 all out after starting the day at 329 for six. The memorable knock was also Pandya's first ever hundred in international Test cricket. Pandya's knock, which was embellished with seven powerful sixes, punctured whatever hopes Sri Lanka had to make it a contest after ending the opening day on a high. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Catch the live updates of India vs Sri Lanka, Day 3 straight from Pallekele.

09:48 IST: Bowling coach Bharat Arun in conversation with Hardik Pandya ahead of Day 3's play.

09:34 IST: India need another 9 wickets to register an innings victory and cleansweep Sri Lanka.

09:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage from Day 3 of the third Test between India and Sri Lanka at Pallekele.

Kuldeep, who replaced the suspended Ravindra Jadeja in the side, scalped four Lankan batsmen after Mohammed Shami sent back both the openers to help India bundle out the hosts for a paltry 135. With a massive 352-run lead in hand, Virat Kohli had no hesitation in enforcing the follow-on and inflict more misery on hapless Sri Lanka.

Topics : India Sri Lanka Kuldeep Yadav Hardik Himanshu Pandya Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Sri Lanka vs India 2017 Cricket
