Sri Lanka vs India 2017 26 Jul 17 to 06 Sep 17
Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 4: Visitors Look To Land Knockout Blow

Updated: 06 August 2017 08:41 IST

Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 4: At the end of the day's play, the hosts trailed India by 230 runs with eight wickets in hand. Sri Lanka were bowled out for a paltry 183 in their first innings and made to follow-on.

Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 4: India vs Sri Lanka at Colombo. © AFP

Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karunaratne (92 not out) and Kusal Mendis (110) showed grit and determination to dig the hosts out of a massive hole on Day 3 of the second Test against India on Saturday. The duo launched a mini fightback against the Indian bowlers and helped Sri Lanka reach 209 for two at stumps. At the end of the day's play, the hosts trailed India by 230 runs with eight wickets in hand. Sri Lanka were bowled out for a paltry 183 in their first innings and made to follow-on. It seemed India would wrap up the match by the end of the day but Karunaratne and Mendis forged a 191-run partnership to defy the Indians. India would look to strike early and break Sri Lanka's backbone on the fourth day and seal the three-match Test series. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live updates between India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 4, straight from Colombo

The Colombo-born Karunaratne remained patient during his 200-ball knock so far as he played out the remaining few overs with debutant Pushpakumara in a tense finish to the day.

But it was the first session that hit the hosts hard as they lost eight of their remaining wickets and conceded a 439-run lead in response to India's formidable 622-9 declared.

The Dinesh Chandimal-led Sri Lanka need at least a draw to stay alive in the series

Topics : India Sri Lanka Sri Lanka vs India 2017 Cricket Virat Kohli Lokuge Dinesh Chandimal Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
