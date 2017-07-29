Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 4: Sri Lanka Lose 2 Early Wickets, India On Course Of Big Win

Virat Kohli in action in the opening Test against Sri Lanka being played at Galle.

Virat Kohli in action in the opening Test against Sri Lanka being played at Galle. © AFP

Skipper Virat Kohli reached his 17th century in no time as India added 51 runs in 6.3 overs in the first half an hour of the fourth day. Ajinkya Rahane remained unbeaten on 23 with Kohli as India decided to declare with the score on 240 for 3, lead by 549 runs. Sri Lanka will have to bat out of their skin to save this Test match, let alone win it. India, on the other hand, would look to go 1-0 up in the series. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live updates between India vs Sri Lanka, Day 4, straight from Galle.

11:10 IST: Four! Back of a length ball and Shami gets the outside edge. No third man in place and Karunaratne will get a boundary.

11:04 IST: Four! Umesh looking for some swing, bowls it full and Mendis goes right to the pitch of the ball and drives it through covers. Beautiful shot.

11:00 IST: Four! Shami bowls it full, drifting on to the pads and Karunaratne flicks it away for a boundary.

10:55 IST: Mendis gets off the mark with a single.

10:54 IST: So that brings Kusal Mendis to the crease.

10:52 IST: Wicket: Gunathilaka flicks it straight to the man at mid-wicket. Umesh Yadav gets the wicket. Sri Lanka have lost their second wicket.

10:49 IST: Sri Lanka 29 for 1 in 5 overs.

10:44 IST: Four! Great straight drive from Karunaratne. Deserved four for that.

10:43 IST: Danushka Gunathilaka is the new batsman.

10:39 IST: Bowled! Shami strikes for India. Tharanga chops it on to his stumps and Kohli is a relived man. Sri Lanka lose their wicket with the score on 22.

10:37 IST: Dropped! Good line from Shami. Gets the outside edge and Kohli at second slip drops an easy chance. Tharanga survives.

10:36 IST: Four! Tharanga this time gets into the act. A bit of width outside off stump and Tharanga helps himself to a boundary.

10:35 IST: Four! Karunaratne flicks it off his hips and gets a boundary.

10:33 IST: Karunaratne is very good of his pads. Picks up a couple to get off the mark.

10:32 IST: Umesh Yadav to share the new ball with Shami. Karunaratne to take strike.

10:30 IST: Expensive first over from Shami. 12 runs coming from the over. Tharanga has got off the mark in style.

10:29 IST: Four! Good back foot punch from Tharanga through the covers.

10:25 IST: Welcome back to the chase. Both the Sri Lankan openers are out there in the middle. Upul Tharanga and Dimuth Karunaratne would look to survive till lunch. Mohammed Shami to start things off for India.

And we are off for the second innings. #TeamIndia set Sri Lanka a target of 550 #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/lXIjc6gRCW — BCCI (@BCCI) July 29, 2017

10:15 IST: India added 51 runs in 6.3 overs in the morning. Sri Lanka need 550 runs to win the opening Test. The chase coming up in a while.

10:14 IST: There comes the declaration. Both Kohli (103*) and Rahane (23*) walk off. India lead by 549 runs.

10:10 IST: Virat Kohli now averages more than 50 in all three formats. Only player in the current generation to have that feat.

10:08 IST: Kohli flicks it to the on-side and gets a single. Brings up his 17th Test century. India 233 for 3, lead by 542 runs.

10:06 IST: Great running between the wickets by Kohli and Rahane. Picks up a couple with a field well spread.

10:01 IST: India are scoring at a hefty pace in the morning. India 220 for 3.

09:59 IST: Six! Great use of the feet and Kohli will get a maximum for that. Hits it against the spin over mid-wicket. Perera could only watch it go over the fence. With that the Indian captain moves into the nineties.

09:57 IST: Delicate from Kohli. Just uses the pace of the ball and late cuts it for a couple. Nothing Dilruwan Perera could have done about that.

09:56 IST: Four! Pradeep bowls it wide and Rahane goes hard at it, gets an outside edge and with no slips it flies off the edge to the third man boundary.

09:53 IST: Four! Full from Pradeep and Rahane hits it over covers for a boundary. First of the morning.

09:46 IST: Another single for Rahane. The lead is now 500.

09:45 IST: Rahane gets off the mark with a single.

09:44 IST: Second ball of the day and a terrible mix up between Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli. Rahane hits it straight to mid-off and calls for a single. Kohli doesn't respond and the fielder at mid-off did everything right except throwing at the wrong end. Rahane would have been well short of his crease if the throw was at the keeper's end.

09:42 IST: Ajinkya Rahane to face the first ball of the day. Gunathilaka to start things off for Sri Lanka

09:40 IST: Hello and welcome to the fourth day's play between Sri Lanka and India. The visitors would look bat out the first session and declare post lunch. Virat Kohli is approaching yet another century. To give him company Ajinkya Rahane is out there in the middle.

09:38 IST: Virat Kohli gearing up before the fourth day's play.

At the start of their second innings, India lost their first-innings batting heroes Shikhar Dhawan (14) and Cheteshwar Pujara (15) cheaply. Following which Kohli and Mukund steadied the Indian batting and built a solid partnership. Sri Lanka came back from an overnight score of 154-5.

Former skipper Angelo Mathews went from 54 to 83 before flashing at a Ravindra Jadeja ball and sending it straight to Kohli at short cover. Veteran Dilruwan Perera hit a top score of 92 -- with 10 fours and four sixes -- but ran out of partners before he could get a deserved century. Sri Lanka had only 10 batsmen because Asela Gunaratne broke his thumb on Thursday.