India vs Sri Lanka: Indian Cricket Team Have A 'Great Night With Friends' At Lasith Malinga's House

Sri Lanka veteran fast bowler Lasith Malinga, who has not had the best of series so far, hosted the Indian cricket team for dinner on Friday after the visitors won the 4th ODI on Thursday convincingly. India openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan took to Instagram to upload photos of the party at Malinga's house. While Dhawan captioned the photo as, "Had great time with sri lankan boys at malinga house for dinner @ange69mathews," and tagged former Lankan captain Angelo Mathews, Rohit Sharma captioned the photo as "Great night with great friends."

Had great time with sri lankan boys at malinga house for dinner @ange69mathews A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Sep 1, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

While the Indian and Sri Lankan players occupied most of the frame in the photo uploaded by Rohit Sharma, Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene can be seen in the frame near a flight of stairs.

Great night with great friends A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Sep 1, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

Following the 168-run win over the Lankans, Virat Kohli dubbed the team's performance as clinical and added that the youngsters will definitely get another opportunity.

Lasith Malinga, who clinched his 300th ODI wicket in the form of Virat Kohli, post defeat said, "300 wickets is special. But, it is just a number. I feel these last few days, I'm not doing well for the team. Still lost the game and that doesn't feel good. We are still to get 250 in the series, I think the youngsters are too excited and couldn't perform well to their potential. Hopefully they will comeback strong and perform well in the coming games."

India will be playing the last One-Dayer against Sri Lanka on September 3 as they aim to complete a 5-0 series whitewash. Last time India whitewashed the Lankan side was in the bilateral series in November 2014.