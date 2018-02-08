Virat Kohli Is 'The Best ODI Player Of All Time', Says Former Australian Captain

Virat Kohli's stock has been on the up for quite a while now, with the Indian skipper scoring centuries at will. The South Africa series was being seen as the litmus test for not only his captaincy but his scoring prowess in alien conditions and Kohli has so far come through with flying colours. Barring a few disappointments in the Test series, Kohli and Team India have come back with vengeance to blow the hosts away in the ODIs. Kohli slammed his 34th ODI century to help India record a comprehensive 124-run win in the third ODI at Newlands. Congratulatory messages on Twitter poured in after Kohli's sensational innings but the biggest compliment came from former Australian captain Michael Clarke, who dubbed Kohli as "the best ODI player of all time".