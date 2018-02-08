'On A Different Level': David Warner Lauds Virat Kohli After 34th Century

Virat Kohli produced yet another batting masterclass to score his 34th ODI century and second of the ongoing series against South Africa. His unbeaten 160 off 159 balls is the highest individual score by an Indian batsman against South Africa in South Africa, going past Sourav Ganguly's 127 at Johannesburg in 2001. The Indian skipper's second highest ODI score helped India completely blow away the hosts in the third ODI as the visitors took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the six-match series. Following Kohli's impressive performance, Twitter was full of congratulatory messages from past and current cricket superstars and among them was Kohli's contemporary and another run machine -- David Warner.