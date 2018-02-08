 
South Africa vs India 2018

'On A Different Level': David Warner Lauds Virat Kohli After 34th Century

Updated: 08 February 2018 12:05 IST

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 160 as India once outclassed South Africa in the third ODI.

Virat Kohli became the Indian ODI captain with most hundreds to his name. © AFP

Virat Kohli produced yet another batting masterclass to score his 34th ODI century and second of the ongoing series against South Africa. His unbeaten 160 off 159 balls is the highest individual score by an Indian batsman against South Africa in South Africa, going past Sourav Ganguly's 127 at Johannesburg in 2001. The Indian skipper's second highest ODI score helped India completely blow away the hosts in the third ODI as the visitors took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the six-match series. Following Kohli's impressive performance, Twitter was full of congratulatory messages from past and current cricket superstars and among them was Kohli's contemporary and another run machine -- David Warner.

Warner, took to Twitter, and lauded Kohli, saying, "He's on a different level this bloke wow. What a player."

Former England batsman Ian Bell too shared Warner's sentiments.

Sachin Tendulkar also had words of praise for Kohli and he was joined by other current and former Indian cricketers.

Kohli also became the first Indian batsman to score a hundred against South Africa at Newlands. Only Ganguly previously had an ODI century at this ground, but that came against Kenya in March 2003.

Records kept tumbling as his innings progressed. He also became the Indian ODI captain with most hundreds to his name.

He went past Ganguly again, who has 11 centuries in 142 innings. Kohli now boasts of 12 hundreds as skipper but in only 43 innings.

Kohli, with 318 runs in this series so far, now also has the most runs for a visiting batsman in a bilateral ODI series against South Africa in South Africa. Ricky Ponting, with 283 runs in 2001-02, was the previous best.

