Virat Kohli 'Blown Away' By 'One and Only' Anushka Sharma's 'Pari'

Virat Kohli is on cloud nine after becoming the first Indian captain ever to win an ODI series in South Africa. The Delhi batsman has been in sublime form right through India's tour there. The right-hander scored a fifty and hundred in the 3 Tests and then followed it up with two centuries and a fifty in the ODI series. We all also know Kohli's love for movies and songs and now it has increased manifold after getting married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. He leaves no chance to encourage his wife and ahead of Anushka's new release Pari, Virat shared the scary Pari poster on social media and wrote, "Can't wait to watch my one and only in an avatar never seen before and I'm blown away already. Can't wait."