Virat Kohli 'Blown Away' By 'One and Only' Anushka Sharma's 'Pari'

Virat Kohli is on cloud nine after becoming the first Indian captain ever to win an ODI series in South Africa. The Delhi batsman has been in sublime form right through India's tour there. The right-hander scored a fifty and hundred in the 3 Tests and then followed it up with two centuries and a fifty in the ODI series. We all also know Kohli's love for movies and songs and now it has increased manifold after getting married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. He leaves no chance to encourage his wife and ahead of Anushka's new release Pari, Virat shared the scary Pari poster on social media and wrote, "Can't wait to watch my one and only in an avatar never seen before and I'm blown away already. Can't wait."
Pari, which is set to release on March 2 this year, also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty and Rajat Kapoor.
Can't wait to watch my one and only in an avatar never seen before and I'm blown away already ?. Can't wait ??? @anushkasharma @officialcsfilms #PariTrailer Link in Bio.
Anushka's Instagram post also went viral on Valentine's Day. Her post read, "In true love, you attain freedom."
Anushka and Virat, both 29, married at a Tuscan resort in Italy on December 11, 2017. The marriage was attended by family and close friends. Festivities also included a ring ceremony and mehendi. Soon after the wedding, the couple went for honeymoon to Europe.
They hosted two wedding receptions in India. The first one was held in New Delhi, Virat's hometown, which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Mumbai reception was held after a few days, which was attended by the Bachchans, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Sridevi, Katrina Kaif and Virat's colleagues.