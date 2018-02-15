Jacques Kallis Says Virat Kohli May Need To Tone Down On-Field Aggression

Virat Kohli says his aggression helps bring out the best in his game.

Former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis believes India captain Virat Kohli may need to tone down his on-field aggression. According to the legendary cricketer, Kohli's aggression works for him but his team may not necessarily benefit from it. "He has been aggressive and I think it works for his game. But it maybe an area he needs to look at... the way it works for him he has got to see if it works for his team. It might be an area to tone it down a little bit. It certainly brings out the best in him and I think he should not change too much for him. He bats well when he is aggressive within himself," said Kallis.

The 42-year-old applauded Kohli for his passion and added that 29-year-old will curb down on his aggressive instincts as he grows older.

"As a leader sometimes you cannot always be as aggressive as he is, that is an area he will work on, he is still young in his captaincy. I am sure he will chill out a little more as he gets a little bit older. But he is obviously very passionate and that is nice to see," Kallis told the Hindustan Times.

Kohli led India to their first-ever series win on South African soil after his team beat the hosts by 73 runs in the 5th ODI.

"It's a wonderful feeling to have created some history," said Kohli, who praised what he described as a "complete performance" by his team.

"The guys really got stuck in, with the bat and the ball and in the field as well.

"We want to win 5-1 but there might be a scenario to give a few (other) guys a chance," he said.

The Delhi batsman has been in sublime form right through India's tour of South Africa. The right-hander scored a fifty and hundred in the 3 Tests. He then followed it up with two centuries and a fifty in the ODI series.

Last month, Kohli was crowned cricketer of the year by the ICC, capping off a strong innings for the Indian skipper across all three formats of the game.

Kohli is just the fourth Indian to win the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy, following in the footsteps of batting greats Sachin Tendulkar (2010), Rahul Dravid (2004) and teammate Ravichandran Ashwin (2016).

Kohli was also crowned the world's best one-day batsman, winning that title for the second time since 2012.

During the voting period from 21 September 2016 to end-2017, Kohli scored 2,203 Test runs at an average of 77.80 including eight centuries.

He accumulated 1,818 runs in the one-day format including seven centuries.

The 29-year-old was also bestowed a rare honour -- selected to captain the ICC's Test and ODI sides, a team in name only that comprises the best players from around the globe.