Sanjay Manjrekar Compares Hardik Pandya With Amitabh Bachchan

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar took to Twitter on Saturday and compared Hardik Pandya 's innings with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. Manjrekar tweeted, "Like Amitabh Bachchan used to play those double roles, Hardik Pandya also showed two characters in his superb innings. The modern T20 player along with the orthodox classical Test batsman." India were in a lot of trouble in the first innings of the first Test match played at Newlands, Cape Town. In reply to South Africa's 286, India were struggling at 76 for 5 when Hardik Pandya came into bat for the visitors.

India were bowled out for 209 that gave South Africa a lead of 77 runs. At the end of the second day's play, the Proteas were 65 for 2, having lost both their openers. Pandya was again among the thick of things as he struck with the ball, picking up both the wickets for India. Aiden Markram was dismissed trying to force the play and got a leading edge that was safely taken by Bhuvneshwar Kumar while Dean Elgar edged one to the keeper just before the end of second day's play. Going into the third day, India would hope to bowl out South Africa cheaply in the second innings and keep their hopes alive in the Test match. The Proteas, on the other hand would look to bat India out of the Test match and go for the kill as the game progresses.