Highlights, India vs SA, 2nd T20I: South Africa Beat India By 6 Wickets To Level Series 1-1

JP Duminy played a captain's knock (64*) enabling South Africa beat India by 6 wickets to level the three-match T20I series on Wednesday at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Aided by Heinrich Klaasen's brilliant 69 runs, Duminy ensured the hosts crossed the finishing line against India. Indian bowlers were expensive throughout especially Yuzvendra Chahal who had a forgettable night. He ended with figures of 1/64 in 4 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who bowled three overs without taking a wicket, was the only economical bowler in the Indian team. (Scorecard)
Earlier, Manish Pandey and MS Dhoni hit fifties to power India to 188/4 in their 20 overs in the second T20I against South Africa at the SuperSport Park. India hit 103 runs in the last 10 overs to help then visitors set a competitive total.Pandey (79*) played a powerful knock to help India recover from an early jolt when they lost three quick wickets in the first 6 overs. Rohit Sharma was dismissed LBW by Junior Dala in the first delivery. Shikhar Dhawan followed next after a quickfire 24 runs. India skipper Virat Kohli could not continue his fine form and was dismissed for a single run. Suresh Raina chipped in with 30 runs to stabilise the Indian innings in the middle overs before getting dismissed off Andile Phehlukwayo's delivery in the 11th over.
It was after that Dhoni and Pandey wreaked havoc with boundaries and sixes. Pandey hit six fours and three sixes while Dhoni hammered 4 fours and three sixes. Junior Dala was the only economical bowler for the hosts as he finished his four overs with figures of 2/28. Chris Morris, Dane Paterson and Tabraiz Shamsi went for runs as they were at the receiving end of Dhoni and Pandey's deadly hitting.
Thanks to this win, the last match on this tour for India won't be a dead rubber. Both teams have an equal chance of winning this series now. One can look at it this way - South Africa won the Test series, India won the ODIs; so whoever will win this one will boast of winning the contest 2-1. Do join us on Saturday at 1800 local (1600 GMT) for the all-important game in Cape Town. Until then, it's goodbye from us. Cheers!
Victorious South Africa captain, JP Duminy is delighted with the win and hopes to take the momentum into the next game. Praises his bowlers for a good show in the Powerplay, although they lost way in the last 5. He is satisfied with the way they batted and is thrilled with the performance of Heinrich Klaasen. Adds to be ahead of the DL par score gave them the extra push to be right up with their scoring rate and it helped them to bat with freedom. On the shorter boundaries, he smiles and comments that they tried to make the batsmen hit towards the longer part of the ground. Hopes to put up a spectacle in the final T20I.
Man of the Match, Heinrich Klaasen is all smiles and considers it a special feeling to do on his home ground. Adds that they didn't get this type of surface before and is glad to get one today. Mentions that they wanted to put the Indian bowlers under pressure. Also says that he is feeling comfortable with his game at the moment and is enjoying his cricket.
India skipper, Virat Kohli feels it was a tough one for the bowlers. Praises Manish Pandey and Suresh Raina for their knocks and also mentions about Dhoni's impactful innings. Believes the constant drizzle made it tough for the bowlers to grip the ball. Considers it a tough day for them and commends the knocks of Klaasen and Duminy. When asked whether he felt that the umpires should have taken the players off the field, the Indian skipper replies that either it had to happen in the first innings and when it didn't happen it's fair to carry on in the second innings, considers it good for the spectators. Adds that it was not a case of shorter boundary and reiterates that the wet conditions didn't help them. Signs off by saying that they are looking forward to the last match.
Nothing much to talk about India's bowling and believe me that's been a rarity on this tour. All their bowlers struggled to stop the run flow and pick wickets at regular intervals. Against Klaasen especially, they looked completely out of sorts. Yuzvendra Chahal was a marked man tonight. Went for aplenty and Heinrich Klaasen showed some extra affinity towards him - Hammered 41 off 12 balls at a strike rate of 341.66. Carnage.
Now, let's talk about the class of Heinrich Klaasen. What a find he has been for the home team! The chase, as usual, stuttered early on once they lost their openers but the wicketkeeper-batsman got a promotion in the batting order and he grabbed it with both hands. He snatched the drifting momentum by the scruff of the neck and forced it back in his side's favour. His 69 off 30 balls was studded with 7 sixes which shows the magnitude of his knock. Not to forget the role of skipper JP Duminy, who had no issues in playing second fiddle to Klaasen. But once he departed, JP took the onus on himself and along with Farhaan Behardien finished off the chase with 8 balls to spare. The winning shot and his huge roar summed up how badly he and his team needed this win.
Gone are the days when the rain and Duckworth-Lewis method used to hamper South Africa's progress. First at the Bullring in the ODIs and now here in Centurion, the Proteas have done something unimaginable. In fact, the threat of rain powered South Africa's chase. The approach they adopted to be on par with the DL score helped their run rate immensely and eventually, they ended on the right side of the result.
Stop the press! Stop whatever you're doing. South Africa have managed to win a game. Shocked? Even we are. But one cannot take anything away from their effort. Have you seen a spring? You can push it down and down and down, and then there comes a moment when it bounces back. Something of similar sorts happened with the Proteas. They were down and out, under the cosh, written off and all of a sudden, boom...they emerged victorious! From the series point of view, it's now on level terms and makes the final T20I something to look forward to...
6
Jaydev Unadkat to JP Duminy
SIX! Here it is! JP Duminy has finished it off in style! Unadkat delivers it on a fuller length, in line of the stumps, JP clears his front leg and deposits it over long on for a maximum. The skipper roars in delight. SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY 6 WICKETS with more than one over to spare! Also, this is now the highest run chase in Centurion.
6
Jaydev Unadkat to JP Duminy
SIX! Boom! Unadkat probably attempts for the yorker but it has gone horribly wrong. Ends up being a full toss, JP gives the charge and pumps it over mid-wicket for a maximum. One more such blow needed.