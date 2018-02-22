Highlights, India vs SA, 2nd T20I: South Africa Beat India By 6 Wickets To Level Series 1-1

JP Duminy played a captain's knock (64*) enabling South Africa beat India by 6 wickets to level the three-match T20I series on Wednesday at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Aided by Heinrich Klaasen's brilliant 69 runs, Duminy ensured the hosts crossed the finishing line against India. Indian bowlers were expensive throughout especially Yuzvendra Chahal who had a forgettable night. He ended with figures of 1/64 in 4 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who bowled three overs without taking a wicket, was the only economical bowler in the Indian team. (Scorecard)

Earlier, Manish Pandey and MS Dhoni hit fifties to power India to 188/4 in their 20 overs in the second T20I against South Africa at the SuperSport Park. India hit 103 runs in the last 10 overs to help then visitors set a competitive total.Pandey (79*) played a powerful knock to help India recover from an early jolt when they lost three quick wickets in the first 6 overs. Rohit Sharma was dismissed LBW by Junior Dala in the first delivery. Shikhar Dhawan followed next after a quickfire 24 runs. India skipper Virat Kohli could not continue his fine form and was dismissed for a single run. Suresh Raina chipped in with 30 runs to stabilise the Indian innings in the middle overs before getting dismissed off Andile Phehlukwayo's delivery in the 11th over.

It was after that Dhoni and Pandey wreaked havoc with boundaries and sixes. Pandey hit six fours and three sixes while Dhoni hammered 4 fours and three sixes. Junior Dala was the only economical bowler for the hosts as he finished his four overs with figures of 2/28. Chris Morris, Dane Paterson and Tabraiz Shamsi went for runs as they were at the receiving end of Dhoni and Pandey's deadly hitting.

